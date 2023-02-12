'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

Mumbai, Feb 12 Bollywood superstar and "Bigg Boss 16" host Salman Khan was seen shaking a leg with Reem Shaikh on the grand finale on Sunday night.

Reem Shaikh was accompanied by actors Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani to promote their upcoming show "Tere Ishq Ghayal". While Gashmeer was seen dancing with Sumbul Touqeer on "Bang Bang" title track, while Karan grooved with Gori Nagori.

Reem said that she was not interested in dancing with any contestant but with the show's host on the title track of their show. Salman obliged and did a romantic dance with Reem.

Tina had earlier expressed her dream to go on a bike ride with Salman. The "Dabangg" star agreed and gave a ride on his bicycle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor