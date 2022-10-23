“Be happy, be mine'': Arjun Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for lady love Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora turned a year older today and on the special day her beau Arjun Kapoor penned a beautiful note.Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture which he captioned, “The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine….”

In the picture, Arjun could be seen standing behind Malaika as the duo struck a hot pose in front of a mirror.Malaika shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Only urs” followed by a red heart emoticon. The duo have been quite vocal about their relationship. Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Half Girlfriend’ actor will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy film ‘Kuttey’ alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film ‘The Lady Killer’ along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.