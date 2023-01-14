Beach, sand, date... Virat-Anushka enjoying holiday bliss
By ANI | Published: January 14, 2023 01:49 PM 2023-01-14T13:49:19+5:30 2023-01-14T19:20:07+5:30
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never disappoint fans. Their holiday pictures always turn out to be couple goals. The ...
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never disappoint fans. Their holiday pictures always turn out to be couple goals.
The former India skipper set the tone for a perfect weekend as he posted a lovey-dovey picture with his wife Anushka at an undisclosed beach location on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram, Virat dropped the post of their beach vacation and captioned it with a heart emoji.
In the picture, Virat was shirtless, keeping the holiday vibes alive. Anushka wore a white beach dress and black shades. The couple was seen enjoying refreshments under the shade of a huge tree by the sea.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnYkbndPeXT/?hl=en
Fans never miss an opportunity to comment on their favourite player's post.
"King & Queen", a fan commented.
Another fan joked, "Why you upload a summer pic in this winter season sir?''
Virat and Anushka celebrated their daughter Vamika's second birthday on 11 January, 2023, at a beach location. It seems, Virat has shared the picture from that vacation.
Anushka has recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.
In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app