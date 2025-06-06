"Being Loved Is Beautiful, But…" Hina Khan Drops Emotional Moments From Wedding with Rocky Jaiswal, Fans React (Watch)

Hina Khan married to Rocky Jaiswal whom she was dating for over decades. Actress on Wednesday June 5 shared pictures of her intimate wedding on social media, which was the pleasant surprise for everyone. Hina recently shared a emotional wedding video in which she was seen thanking her long-time partner and now husband Rocky for being by her side and accepting her flaws. Fans are in love with the newly wed couple and are showering love on them.

Hina and Rocky met on the set of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hein', their Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Hina was the lead actress of the show. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. The couple had been dating for over 13 years. In video Hina says, "Being loved is beautiful, but embracing a woman with all the uncertainties and flaws in my life is the biggest blessing. I don't know what will happen tomorrow. Thank you so much."

Responding to Hina's vow Rocky said, "She is my universe, my soul, my heart. Everything makes sense when she smiles. Everyone has to make sure she keeps smiling. I love you.” Hina replied, “I love you.”

Last year Hina Khan issued an official statement in which she told her followers that she is dealing with stage 3 breast cancer and currently undergoing treatment. Rocky is one of the strongest pillar in life, who stand tall with Hina against all odds.