Bellary schedule of Simbu's 'Pathu Thala' wrapped up

Chennai, Aug 11 The unit of director Obeli Krishna's eagerly-awaited explosive action thriller 'Pathu Thala', featuring actor Simbu in the lead, on Thursday announced that it had completed the Bellary schedule of the film.

Taking to Twitter, director Obeli Krishna said, "Power packed Bellary schedule is over."

Silambarasan better known as Simbu had resumed shooting for the action thriller at the beginning of this month.

Prior to that, he had been dubbing for another eagerly awaited film, director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu'.

'Pathu Thala' will, apart from having Simbu in the lead, also feature actors Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

Scheduled to hit the screens on December 14 this year, the film will also feature actors Kalaiyarasan and Teejay of 'Asuran' fame among others.

'Pathu Thala' has triggered huge expectations as Simbu plays a don called A G R in the film. The story revolves around Simbu, who is a feared don and who has managed to establish a network that is an impregnable fortress.

Cinematography for the film is by Farook J Basha and music is by A R Rahman. The film is edited by National Award winning editor Praveen K L.

