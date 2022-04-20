Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to star in film about Nike's quest to sign Michael Jordan

Los Angeles, April 20 Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are re-teaming on a new feature film, which will centre on the sports marketing executive who relentlessly pursued basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-1980s.

The film is from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures and Affleck will direct, star and co-write, reports 'Variety'.

Damon will produce, co-write and star.

The 'Argo' director will play Nike co-founder and billionaire Phil Knight. Damon will star as Sonny Vaccaro - whose pursuit of Jordan to partner with the shoe brand seemed impossible at the time, but would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and player in the global, multi-billion-dollar sneaker industry.

The film will follow Vaccaro's conquest and introduce audiences to Jordan's parents, in particular his powerful and dynamic mother, as well as former coaches, advisors, friends and those close to Jordan, reports 'Variety'.

The collaboration marks the first time Affleck will direct Damon. Both men will do a pass on Alex Convery's original script, which appeared on the 2021 Black List.

Affleck just appeared in the Hulu viral sensation 'Deep Water', and is reported to appear in the upcoming DC Films project 'The Flash' as Batman.

Damon will next appear as one of many notable actors in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' from Universal Pictures. Both Affleck and Damon are producers on the biblical film 'Apostle Paul' starring Hugh Jackman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor