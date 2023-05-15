Ben Whishaw receives best leading actor at BAFTA TV Awards

Washington [US], May 15 : Actor Ben Whishaw has swept away the tough competition in his category to take home the cymbal of the best leading actor.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Ben defeated 'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy, 'Slow Horses' actor Gary Oldman, The Responder's Martin Freeman and 'The English star Chaske Spencer.

Whishaw played Adam in Adam Kay's British medical comedy-drama television miniseries. The show revolved around the lives of a group of junior doctors employed in the NHS, discovering the emotional effects of working in a tense work environment.

While receiving the award Whishaw thanked co-star Ambika Mod and said, "You're my best actor". Ambika is the newcomer, who played Shruti in the show. The Mod was controversially scorned from the Best Actress list, and the comment referenced this.

Ben has 5 nominations and 3 BAFTA titles in his BAFTA history.

Sean Bean was last year's winner under the same category for his role in Jimmy McGovern's prison drama Time.

The BAFTA TV Awards took place on Sunday 14 May.

