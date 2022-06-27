Bengali actress Rai Deblina Dey tries to commit suicide after consuming sleeping pills

Actress, Rai Deblina Dey, has recently tried to commit suicide. According to police sources, the aspiring actress allegedly consumed sleeping pills. Before taking a drastic step, she reportedly shared a post on her social media handle in which she made several allegations about her family, which eventually made her try to end her life. Her post, which now stands deleted, caught the attention of netizens, who sought help from others to save the actress. When police rushed to her house, they reportedly found Deblina lying unconscious. Post that, she got admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. Besides modeling, Debalina Dey has acted in several Tv-series and web series. But she did not earn much. And because of this, she had arguments with his family many times. A few days ago, she asked her father for few money to open a new fashion boutique. But her father denied that. She had also an argument with her brother. The next day she returned to Kolkata by car and at the midnight she took this step.