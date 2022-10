Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty passes away at 59 after prolonged illness

Popular Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty passed away at a city hospital this morning after being unwell for quite some time.The actress was a part of the Bengali mega serial Gaatchora, starring Solanki Roy and Gourab Chatterjee as the lead pair. Sonali played Solanki’s aunt in the popular daily soap.

Married to actor Shankar Chakraborty, Sonali was a well-known face in TV serials and also acted in several movies. Her performance in Rachana Banerjee and Ferdous Ahmed-starrer Har Jeet (2002) was praised. She also played a key role in Bandhan (2004) alongside Jeet and Koel Mallick.