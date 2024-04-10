Bengali film 'Paashbalish’ narrates story of contentious Tin Bigha corridor

Mumbai, April 10 The upcoming Bengali romantic thriller ‘Paashbalish’ is set against the backdrop of the contentious Tin Bigha Corridor, the strip of land in India which was leased to Bangladesh by the Indian state.

It is based on the age-old rivalry between the two clans on the Tin Bigha Corridor -- the Bengalis and the Paharbongshis.

The series is directed by Korok Murmu and stars Ishaa Saha, Saurav Das and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay in lead roles.

The seven-episode series follows the journey of Chandu, who gets separated from his childhood love, Anchol, in the early years but manages to find his way back into Anchol’s life without her knowing that he is the same guy she knew from her childhood.

Talking about the series, director Korok Murmu said: “ ‘Paashbalish’ is strongly rooted in the Tin Bigha Corridor on the West Bengal-Bangladesh border and hence has strong undercurrents of the complex legal inter-country issues and the age-old rivalry between the two clans -- the Bengalis and the Paharbongshis -- residing there.”

“But at the core of it – Paashbalish is a story of love, commitment, and the promise to protect loved ones at whatever cost. With a lot of plots and subplots, there is something in it for everyone,” he added.

Produced by Mahabahu Motion Pictures, ‘Paashbalish’ will drop on ZEE5.

