Bengaluru Rave Party Raid: Telugu Actress Hema Among 86 Tested Positive for Drugs

At least 86 people, including Telugu actor Hema, have tested positive for drug consumption following a police raid at a rave party held at a farmhouse near Electronics City. According to reports, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has taken over the case and will issue notices to those who tested positive.

The party was attended by 73 men and 30 women. Blood samples of 59 men and 27 women tested positive for drugs, bringing the total to 86 out of 103 individuals. The initial investigation was handled by the Electronic City police before being transferred to the Hebbagodi police station and then to the CCB.

The police have registered a case against 104 individuals and seized various substances, including 14.40 grams of MDMA pills, 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, six grams of hydro cannabis, and five grams of cocaine. Additional items confiscated include a Rs 500 note coated with cocaine, six grams of hydro ganja, five mobile phones, two vehicles (a Volkswagen and a Land Rover), and DJ equipment valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

The rave party was raided on May 20, under the guise of a birthday celebration, and continued past 2 a.m. Telugu actor Aashi Roy, one of the detainees, claimed ignorance about the party's nature, stating she was unaware of what was happening inside.

The farmhouse where the party took place is allegedly owned by Gopala Reddy, the owner of Con Card. The event was organized by a Hyderabad-based individual named Vasu. According to reports, the CCB is set to summon those who tested positive for drugs as the investigation continues.