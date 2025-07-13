Bengaluru: TV Actress Manjula aka Shruthi Stabbed by Husband Over Dowry Dispute; Accused Arrested

Televison actress Manjula, popularly known as Shruthi, was stabbed multiple times by her husband in their Hanumanthanagar residence. Manjula sustained injuries to her shoulder, thigh, and neck, and was treated at Victoria Hospital. She has been discharged. The accused, Amaresh HS (49), has been arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Manjula alias Shruti, who had acted in some television serials, had fallen in love with Amaresh (49) and married him. Amaresh is an auto driver. Both were married 20 years ago.The couple has two children. Investigation revealed that they used to fight frequently due to differences in their married life. Three months ago, Manjula had filed a complaint with the police alleging dowry and harassment against her husband. The couple had settled down together again only last Thursday after mediation. "Though the couple had recently reunited following police mediation, their differences resurfaced soon after.

On the day of the incident, Amaresh allegedly sprayed pepper spray into Shruti's eyes before stabbing her in the stomach, ribs, thigh, and neck with a knife during a heated argument.The police said, "Later, neighbours came there, broke up the fight, and admitted him to Victoria Hospital. A case has been registered against Amaresh at the Hanumanthanagar police station. Police have now arrested him and sent him to judicial custody." Neighbours rushed to her aid after hearing her screams and caught Amaresh at the scene.