Besharam Rang’ controversy: “Politicians should focus on their work and not on actresses’ clothes says Swara Bhaskar

The Pathaan controversy on the song Besharam Rang refuses to die down.Apart from the sizzling chemistry of Deepika Padukone with SRK, the row fuelled up because of her sporting a saffron coloured bikini that did not go down well with some politicians. While a few raised an objection and demanded the change of the outfit’s colour, a few others also went on to demand the film’s ban. Now, Swara Bhaskar had opened up about her opinion on the controversy where she advised politicians to focus on their work.

Recently, Swara Bhaskar was seen at the airport as she was taking off to kick start work on her film Mrs. Falani. While she was seen patiently replying to the paparazzi questions about the film, she was also quizzed about the ongoing Pathaan controversy. Responding to it, Swara said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki hamare neta actresses ke kapde kam dekhein aur apne kaam pe zyada focus karein toh zyada acha hoga. (I think it would be better if politicians focus on their work more rather than the clothes of actresses).” She went on to add, “Jaise hum apne kaam pe focus kar rahe hain, shooting pe jaa rahe hai (Like the way I am focusing on my work, going for shooting my film).” The actress was making a reference to her forthcoming Mrs. Falani in which she will be seen in nine roles. Directed by Manish Kishorre, the film is produced by Three Arrows Productions Pvt. Ltd.