Bollywood Actresses Who Nailed the Punjabi Kudi look

As Son of Sardaar 2 gears up for release, there’s a fresh addition to Bollywood’s growing list of actresses who’ve embraced the colourful, energetic world of the Punjabi girl looks on screen — Kubbra Sait. Known for her bold choices and commanding screen presence, Kubbra is stepping into a traditional Punjabi avatar for the very first time, and fans are already intrigued. While we wait to see her light up the screen in patiala suits and vibrant dupattas, let’s rewind to some of the most unforgettable Punjabi kudi moments in Bollywood — the ones that brought joy, emotion, and plenty of desi glam.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Jab We Met

The OG Punjabi kudi, hands down. Kareena’s portrayal of Geet in Jab We Met redefined bubbly charm — from her bright patiala suits to that paranda swinging with every step. Her pink suit look became a cultural reset, making Geet a fashion inspiration for years to come. With a mix of sass, spontaneity, and desi pride, Kareena truly set the benchmark.

Preity Zinta – Veer Zaara

Preity’s portrayal of Zaara, a Pakistani Punjabi woman, was soaked in emotion and elegance. Dressed in soft traditional suits, with minimal makeup and classic jhumkas, she brought alive the soulful side of Punjabi culture. Her iconic pink suit moments in the film are etched into cinematic memory — subtle, graceful, and deeply impactful.

Anushka Sharma – Jab Harry Met Sejal

While Sejal is a Gujarati girl, the final act of Jab Harry Met Sejal gives us one of the most memorable Punjabi fashion moments. As she walks through mustard fields and rural lanes in Punjab, dressed in a soft pink patiala suit, Anushka embodies that shy-yet-curious desi girl discovering a new culture — innocent, elegant, and endearing.

Sonakshi Sinha

Son of SardaarSonakshi brought pure firecracker energy to her role in Son of Sardaar. Her look in the red ethnic ensemble — complete with chunky bangles, bold earrings, and powerful eyes — made a loud and proud statement. Whether it was the dance sequences or her commanding presence, she looked like she’d walked straight out of a wedding baraat.

Richa Chadha – Sarbjit

Richa Chadha’s portrayal of Sukhpreet Kaur in Sarbjit gave us a deeply emotional and traditional Punjabi representation. In flashback scenes, she’s seen in mustard and maroon salwar suits, paranda braids, and heavy embroidered dupattas — capturing the grace, innocence, and bridal vibrancy of rural Punjab. Her look wasn’t just about style — it was about soul.

Kubbra Sait - Son of Sardaar 2

Kubbra Sait is set to bring a fierce and refreshing spin to the classic Punjabi kudi look in Son of Sardaar 2. This marks her first time donning a full-blown desi avatar — complete with patiala suits, phulkari-inspired details, and her signature bold energy. In the recently released announcement video, Kubbra’s character, Mehwish, is seen dressed in traditional Punjabi attire while confidently playing the dhol — offering a vibrant preview of the high-energy vibe she’s bringing to the role. Known for her fearless screen presence and unapologetic flair, Kubbra seems ready to serve a powerful mix of tradition and swag — and we’re here for every bit of it.