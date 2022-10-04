'Better be sure than sorry', Tejasswi Prakash on marriage

Mumbai, Oct 4 Television star Tejasswi Prakash, who is in a relationship with her former 'Bigg Boss' co-contestant Karan Kundrra, has a hilarious reaction to the question of marriage and also shared some "serious" advice for other girls on the subject.

The two have been facing questions about when they are getting married. Instead of dodging, Tejasswi had a funny response to such questions.

Tejasswi took to Instagram on Monday to share her rendition of a meme, where she lip-synced to the lyrics: "Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhe nahi pooch na (I don't know, don't ask me).

In the clip, she wrote: "Paps: shaadi kab hogi" at the top, hinting that her reaction is to the paparazzi constantly asking her when she and Karan are getting married.

For the caption, she wrote: "But on a serious note, it's always better to be sure than sorry. This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure."

The actress is currently working in 'Naagin 6', where she plays the lead role.

