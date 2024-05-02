Beyonce among 40 notable figures to grace latest edition of French dictionary Larousse

Washington [US], May 2 : Pop sensation Beyonce, is set to etch her name in French history as she joins the esteemed ranks of the Larousse dictionary.

The news, obtained by People magazine marks yet another milestone in the illustrious career of the 42-year-old artist.

Beyonce's inclusion in the Larousse dictionary comes as a recognition of her Louisiana Creole heritage, with her name listed as a proper noun under the description 'American singer of R&B and pop.'

The Larousse dictionary, known for its encyclopedic coverage of language and culture, has a tradition of annually updating its pages with significant words and individuals.

This year, Beyonce finds herself among a select group of 40 personalities chosen for the prestigious honour. The selection process, overseen by a jury, meticulously curates a list of words and figures that resonate with French-speaking communities worldwide.

Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopedias at Larousse, emphasized the importance of aligning the chosen personalities with the values upheld by the Petit Larousse, excellence and the promotion of French culture, reported People magazine.

The inclusion of Beyonce alongside luminaries such as actor Cate Blanchett, NBA icon LeBron James, and acclaimed director Christopher Nolan underscores her global impact and cultural significance.

Beyonce's journey to linguistic recognition is intertwined with the evolution of her name. Originally spelt as 'Beyince,' a nod to her maternal grandparents, the name underwent a transformation due to a clerical error on her birth certificate.

Reflecting on the origins of her name, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, revealed the bureaucratic challenges faced by African Americans at the time. Despite attempts to rectify the spelling, the family was met with resistance, highlighting the systemic inequalities prevalent in society, as per People magazine.

Beyonce's impact transcends borders and generations, resonating with fans worldwide. Her inclusion in the Larousse dictionary serves as a testament to her enduring legacy.

Beyonce has solidified her status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music and popular culture. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyonce rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child before embarking on a highly successful solo career.

Throughout her illustrious career, Beyonce has amassed numerous accolades, including 28 Grammy Awards, making her one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history. Beyond her musical achievements, she has ventured into acting, with notable roles in films such as 'Dreamgirls' and 'The Lion King.'

'Dangerously in Love' (2003) marked Beyonce's solo debut, unleashing hits like 'Crazy in Love' and 'Baby Boy'. 'B'Day' (2006) celebrated maturity with anthems like 'Irreplaceable' and 'Upgrade U,' while 'I Am... Sasha Fierce' (2008) introduced us to her alter ego, birthing timeless tracks like 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)' and 'Halo.'

With '4' (2011), Beyonce delved into experimentation, blending R&B, soul, and funk, crafting gems like 'Love on Top' and 'Run the World (Girls).' Then came the seismic shift of 'Beyonce' (2013), a visual album that defied convention and spawned hits like 'Drunk in Love' and 'Partition.'

'Lemonade' (2016) emerged as a cultural phenomenon, a powerful exploration of race, feminism, and empowerment through songs like 'Formation' and 'Sorry.' 'The Lion King: The Gift' (2019) celebrated African culture, featuring collaborations that resonated globally with tracks like 'Spirit' and 'Brown Skin Girl.'

From the infectious beats of 'Crazy in Love' to the anthemic 'Single Ladies,' from the soul-stirring 'Halo' to the unapologetic 'Formation,' Beyonce's music transcends boundaries, inspiring millions worldwide.

Her latest album, 'Cowboy Carter,' galloped to the top of the charts.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the set earned a staggering 407,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending April 4, according to Billboard.

This marks Beyonce's eighth No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the music world.

Not only did 'Cowboy Carter' claim the biggest week of 2024, but it also marked Beyonce's largest week, by units, since her acclaimed album 'Lemonade' debuted in 2016.

The album's success was bolstered by its availability in various configurations, including vinyl editions and digital downloads, contributing to its massive sales.

In a historic moment, 'Cowboy Carter' also soared to the top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making Beyonce the first Black woman ever to achieve this feat.

The album's singles, 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages,' released during the Super Bowl festivities, made significant impacts on the charts as well.

Both tracks secured top positions on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, marking Beyonce's first entries on the tally and further solidifying her place in the country music scene, as per a report by Billboard.

Featuring a diverse lineup of guest artists including Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Post Malone, 'Cowboy Carter' boasts a rich tapestry of sounds and influences.

