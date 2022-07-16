Bhagyashree discovers 'Lady Govinda' on the sets of 'DID Super Moms'

Mumbai, July 16 Seasoned Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Dassani and the famous choreographer Remo D'Souza not only appreciated 'DID Super Moms' contestant Riddhi Tiwari for her performance but also compared her with Govinda.

Lucknow's Riddhi Tiwari caught their attention with her dance moves on the song 'Bade Miyan Toh Bade Miyan' from 1998 movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

Bhagyashree and Remo addressed Riddhi as 'Lady Govinda'.

Bhagyashree said: "You truly are Lady Govinda. The avatar you have shown through this performance was absolutely brilliant."

Remo added: "I agree with Bhagyashree, you have a very unique style of dancing and entertaining everyone. Having said that, I also feel that you have Govinda ji in your blood and inner soul. I have seen several boys trying to act like him, however, this is the first time I have ever seen a woman emulating Govinda in front of me and pulling it off so well."

"Over the years, I have also noticed how Govinda ji is the only one who can give certain kinds of expressions, but today you totally aced his expressions! Your performance was outstanding, and the act was truly hundred out of hundred," he said.

Bhagyashree, Remo and Urmila Matondkar are in the panel of judges of the show. It airs on Zee TV.

