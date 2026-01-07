Bhagyashree shares how Kettlebell swings help strengthen the core

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Bhagyashree keeps on providing her InstaFam with some useful tips for a healthy lifestyle. In her latest post as well, she was seen spelling out the benefits of Kettlebell swings.

She uploaded a video of herself performing the exercise on social media, claiming that it has multiple benefits for the glutes, hamstrings, and the entire core.

Bhagyashree pointed out that in order to get the maximum benefits from the workout, one should be extremely mindful of one's breathing. She further stated that one should make sure that the weight of the kettleball is not taken by the arms, but the ball is moved with the movement of the hip thrust.

"Kettlebell swings a strengthening exercise for your glutes & hamstrings.

It also targets your core. Correct breathing while you do the hipthrust is a must. Your arms do not take the weight, it is the dynamic movement of the hip thrusts that helps you to swing the kettle bell," Bhagyashree captioned the post.

The 56-year-old also mentioned certain tips to get the maximum benefits from Kettlebell swings:

"Full-body power move... strength + cardio

Drive from the hips...arms only guide, they don't lift

Targets the glutes, hamstrings & back

High burns, low impact..boosts metabolism

"Form is everything...breathe out as you swing up (sic)."

Recently, Bhagyashree shared quick tips to get rid of lower back and hip pain on her official Instagram.

Showing some easy and quick exercises for releasing stiff muscles, she wrote, “Wake up with no back pain. Do these simple muscle release exercises and reduce the stiffness in your lower back and hips. Wake up fresh as a daisy, ready to take on the new day. Happy New Year in advance. #tuesdaytipswithb #stretching #exercise #muscles #backpainless.”

Bhagyashree leads a disciplined lifestyle, but that does not mean she does not enjoy leisure travel and adventure from time to time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor