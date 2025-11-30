Bharti Singh looks beautiful in blue during her pregnancy photoshoot

Mumbai, Nov 30 Comedian Bharti Singh is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. Before welcoming the 2nd Baby Limbachiya, she did a pregnancy photoshoot where she was seen looking beautiful in a blue silk gown embellished with big white flowers embedded in net.

She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a pair of earrings, and parted her hair in the middle with a half tie.

As for makeup, Bharti went with a brown-toned lipstick and light smoky eyes.

The 'Laughter Chefs' host was seen placing a hand on her baby bump as she stood against a beautiful backdrop.

"2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon… (Baby emoji) Shoot Concept & Styled

Recently, Bharti expressed her concern for her rising sugar levels during pregnancy in one of her YouTube vlogs.

Sharing her health update, the mom-to-be was heard saying, “My sugars have rapidly increased, especially the fasting sugars; they usually are never so high. I am definitely going to be scolded by the doctor today.”

Bharti revealed that she is confused about the rising sugar levels as she has been eating absolutely healthy.

“I am confused because I did not eat anything that would trigger my sugars or increase them, nor am I in any stress. I have been extremely particular about my diet; I only eat millets and have completely cut off rotis and rice and other forms of carbs, so I don't know why my sugar has come so high, and I am extremely worried because I don't know. I just want that it shouldn't affect my baby in any way.” She further added that her husband, Haarsh Limbaachiya, was in Dubai for some professional work, and that made her even more anxious. “Haarsh is not in town; he had to leave for Dubai for some work last night, and I am just feeling so lost right now,” she added.

