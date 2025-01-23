"Bhaut acha laga": Bhagyashree on attending Maha Kumbh mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 : Actor Bhagyashree has said she felt good after attending the Maha Kumbh mela with her daughter Avantika and there were a lot of facilities.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' star took to Instagram and shared several pictures and videos showcasing her time spent at the religious and historic gathering.

She also shared an insight into her scrumptious breakfast at the holy place. In a video, a chef can be seen preparing the dosa.

Bhagyashree also shared scenic videos from the sangam.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagyashree expressed her happiness about attending Maha Kumbh mela.

" Bhaut acha laga. There were a lot of facilities, it was nice," she said.

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher also visited the Maha Kumbh mela.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Anupam shared a glimpse of his holy dip as he chanted mantras while offering his prayers to the god in this spiritual moment.

The 'Emergency' actor called it an 'emotional' moment of his life adding that his life has become "successful" now.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Life became successful by taking a dip at Ganga in Mahakumbh !! For the first time, chanted mantras by reaching the place where Maa Ganga, Jamuna ji and Saraswati ji meet! While praying, tears came out of my eyes. Look at the coincidence! The same happened one year ago today on the day of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya! Hail Sanatan Dharma."

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

