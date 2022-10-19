Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan transforms into a scary werewolf during full moon

The much awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan's much awaited thriller Bhediya has finally hit the web. The trailer begins with Varun Dhawan sleeping peacefully on his bed. A bug buzzes around him when he catches it with a snap. Next, we see his friends including Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee staring down at Varun on a hospital bed and it is revealed that he has been bitten by a wolf. In subsequent scenes, the actor is seen transforming into a deadly beast. He builds muscles overnight and gets immense power. As the trailer proceeds, even before Varun's character could accept the changes, he is startled as his nails grow, canines peak out of his jaw and the spine cracks turning him into a wolf by night.

Talking about the trailer, director Amar Kaushik says, “Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. Bhediya is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon”.Elaborating on the journey, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “Bhediya is Maddock’s attempt to deliver a world class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations. It has phenomenal talent like Amar Kaushik at the helm; he has masterfully combined comedy and thrills to give you India’s first creature comedy”. The film is slated to release on 25th November in 2D and 3D.