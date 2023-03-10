'Bheed' trailer presents two Indias divided by privilege

Mumbai, March 10 The trailer of the upcoming film 'Bheed', which stars an ensemble cast, was unveiled on Friday.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha of 'Article 15' fame, is completely in monochrome and tells the story from India's recent history of the first nationwide lockdown after Covid-19 was recognised as a health emergency in 2020 and how the migrant workers were ill treated by the authorities as they walked miles for days together at a stretch to reach their homes.

The trailer, which is under 3 minutes in length, starts off with a voice-over of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous address to the nation wherein he called for a complete nationwide lockdown, which became the harshest lockdown in the entire world. The corresponding imagery shows migrant workers struggling and getting their hands on whatever available resources they could arrange as they brave police brutality and humiliating treatment by the authorities in their own homeland.

The trailer, true to the nature of Sinha's films, delivers shock value wrapped in the blanket of emotions and make the viewers question the action of the authorities and the indifference of people at large.

The film stars a powerful line of Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Pankaj Kapur and Ashutosh Rana. The trailer also portrays Dia Mirza's character as a privileged person, who is also stranded away from home. Pankaj Kapur's character in the film appears to be a bigot, who refuses help from Muslim characters in the light of the Tablighi Jamat controversy.

