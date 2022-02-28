Bheemla Nayak earns 100 crore in 3 days

'Bheemla Nayak', which had a worldwide release on February 25, has wreaked havoc at the box office crossing Rs 100 crore within three days of its release. Further, reports suggest that officially, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer received an extraordinary opening, including the USA box office.. Just like Valimai, Bheemla Nayak grossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days.

Both films are dominating the box office, which has resulted in fantastic collections. Bheemla Nayak has been receiving overwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike. After getting postponed multiple times, Bheemla Nayak finally saw the light of the day on February 25. For the unaware, Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was directed by late filmmaker Sachy. The film is a huge blockbuster for its investors in Nizam and Overseas territories.