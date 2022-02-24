Bheeshma Parvam trailer: Mammootty packs a punch as a ageing gangster

The trailer of director Amal Neerad's much-awaited Malayalam action entertainer Bheeshma Parvam, featuring Mollywood star Mammootty has finally hit the web. The trailer features the veteran superstar in a gangster-like avatar. The film, written by Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Anend C Chandran. Mammootty plays a character called Michael.

Bheeshma Parvam marks Amal’s second feature with Mammootty after a gap of 15 years. The actor-director duo’s maiden venture was Big B, which has developed a cult following among the fans over the years.It also gives a glimpse of two gems Malayalam cinema lost of late - Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha. Bheeshma Parvam also stars Sreenath Bhasi, Tabu, Farhaan Faasil, and Lena among others in the supporting cast. It is due in cinemas on March 3.

