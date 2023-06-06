Bhojpuri smash hit 'Lollipop Lagelu' recreated for OTT series 'UP 65'

Mumbai, June 6 The hit Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu' has been recreated for the upcoming webseries 'UP 65'.

The song has been sung and recreated by Diptarka Bose with original composition by Vinay Vinayak. The song encapsulates the essence of the lead characters' college life which will surely make everyone reminisce about their own college days.

Set in Varanasi, 'UP 65' takes viewers on a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life at IIT Varanasi. It explores the hidden side of student life at IIT Varanasi, presenting a delightful concoction of everlasting friendships, sweet romances and everyday masti of the intriguing "geniuses" from hinterland India.

The story for the web series has been adapted by the writer of the eponymous book - Nikhil Sachan.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta (Fresh Lime Films), the series has been directed by Gaganjeet Singh. The series will drop on Jio Cinema on June 8.



