'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer: Kartik Aaryan's 'Rooh Baba' gears up to face off Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit 's Manjulika avatar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 : Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is one of the most awaited movies of 2024. The makers finally released the trailer of the film on Wednesday, revealing the character of Madhuri Dixit.

The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba also marks the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika from the first film in the franchise. However, there is confusion that has been raised in the trailer as to who is real Manjulika.

The trailer also features Triptii Dimri as Kartik Aryan's love interest, while Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav reprise their comic roles. Madhuri and Vidya both seem to be playing Manjulika.

There is a mix of comedy and horror. In the trailer, Madhuri is seen possessed with Manjulika's spirit.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer has several jaw-dropping moments, including Vidya climbing up a pillar and dragging Madhuri by her hair. The scene is haunting, implying that they are going to great lengths to make it enjoyable to watch.

Take a look at the trailer.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer was launched in an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

While talking about the trailer launch event, the ace director, Anees Bazmee, said that the project is close to his heart and he is bringing something fresh and intriguing to the audience.

"'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is a project very close to my heart. We have pushed the boundaries of the horror-comedy genre to bring something fresh and entertaining," he told ANI.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.

'No Entry' director appreciated the work of his entire cast, crew members and technicians. "Working with such a talented cast and the entire team from crew members to technicians has been an absolute pleasure, and I'm confident the audience will enjoy the journey we've crafted for them," he said.

Talking about the film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

The makers earlier unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', marking the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic character Manjulika.The teaser opens with the haunting notes of "Ami Je Tomar," heralding Vidya's dramatic return to the franchise after her memorable performance in the original film released in 2007. The preview showcases a nod to one of the first film's most chilling scenes, where Manjulika lifted a bed with her bare hands. In this instalment, she is seen lifting a heavy chair, screaming with intensity as she tries to break free from her confines.

Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, makes a dramatic entrance, questioning, "Kya Laga tha kahani Khatam hogayi?"

The teaser offers a glimpse of an enraged Manjulika striving to escape from her dungeon, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

Prior to the teaser release, the filmmakers teased fans with an intriguing poster depicting a haunted palace and silhouettes of ghosts overtaking a dark sky.

