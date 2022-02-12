Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' set to release in UAE

Mumbai, Feb 12 Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhai Do', based on lavender wedding, is all set to release in the UAE.

After receiving the Censor certificate, the movie will have only night shows in UAE for persons above 21 years of age. The movie however will not be released in Sharjah.

Junglee Pictures' 'Badhaai Do' is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

The movie released Saturday in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

