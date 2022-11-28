Bhumi starts shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming romantic comedy in Delhi Winters

Bhumi Pednekar has been riding a wave of praise for her quick witted, sharp-tongued character in the Govinda Naam Mera trailer. The young Bollywood star has had the busiest year balancing shoots for her upcoming films. The actor will now complete another schedule of her next, also starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, in Delhi and the NCR, bang at the start of Delhi winter. She begins filming on November 27.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is set in the tone of Nineties family comedies. The film has also been shot in London.

Bhumi said, “It’s great to be back in Delhi after a while, and especially during the winters! The shooting process of the film has been a lot of fun. As a team, we love hanging out with each other and we have superb chemistry with each other which will definitely show when people see the film. I am looking forward to this schedule and snacking on some great Delhi food while I am here.”

Bhumi is also completing Lady Killer and will also be seen in Afwaah, Bheed, among other key films that the industry is producing.