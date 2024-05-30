Bhuvan Bam Becomes First Actor in the Digital Space to Trademark His Onscreen Character

India's biggest content creator turned actor, Bhuvan Bam, has achieved another milestone in his illustrious career. Known for playing multiple characters in his sketch videos under the title "BB Ki Vines," Bhuvan has now officially trademarked one of his most popular characters, Titu Mama.

Titu Mama, a character beloved by millions, is known for his savage humor and distinctive style. Often featured in BB Ki Vines episodes, Titu Mama has become a cultural icon with a unique personality that resonates deeply with audiences.

Reflecting on this achievement, Bhuvan Bam said, "The journey of Titu Mama has been incredible. When I first introduced him in my sketches, I had no idea he would gain such immense popularity. Titu Mama's distinct qualities and style have struck a chord with viewers, and it's truly heartwarming to see the love and appreciation for him."

He further added, "In 2018, we took Titu Mama to a new level with 'Titu Talks,' where I had the privilege of hosting Shah Rukh Khan as my first guest, followed by international star Johnny Sins, Ramcharan, Junior NTR, and SS Rajamouli. The overwhelming response to Titu Talks reinforced the character's popularity and potential. To protect and preserve this intellectual identity, we decided to officially register Titu Mama with Intellectual Property India. This step ensures that Titu Mama remains a unique and cherished part of our creative universe."

Bhuvan Bam's decision to trademark Titu Mama underscores the character's significant impact and the importance of protecting creative content in the digital age. This move not only solidifies Titu Mama's status as a trademarked entity but also highlights Bhuvan's commitment to maintaining the integrity and originality of his work.

With this achievement, Bhuvan Bam continues to set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry, proving that creativity, when combined with strategic foresight, can lead to lasting success..