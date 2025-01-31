Bhuvan Bam Expresses His Joy As He Shoots With the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan for a Special Episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Actor and creator Bhuvan Bam recently shot a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), marking his first time facing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Q&A session. This time, Bhuvan participated in the show to raise funds for the charities Vikas Vishranti & Akanksha Foundation, making the experience even more memorable.

Bhuvan, who has carved a niche for himself with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, has long admired KBC, which has been India's biggest quiz show for 25 years. Recently, he celebrated another proud moment when a question about BB Ki Vines was asked to a contestant on the show. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Bhuvan shared the clip on his social media, reflecting on his journey and achievements.

Speaking about the experience, Bhuvan said "Sitting on the hot seat in front of Mr. Bachchan was a surreal experience. KBC has been an integral part of our television culture, and to have BB Ki Vines mentioned on such a legendary platform is an honor I never imagined. It’s a moment of immense pride and gratitude." As Bhuvan continues to break new ground across entertainment platforms, this KBC episode stands as another testament to his incredible journey—from creating content on YouTube to sharing the stage with one of India's greatest icons.