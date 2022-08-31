Big B gets 'Thaggu Ke Laddoo' from 'KBC 14' contestant

Mumbai, Aug 31 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received special ladoos from a Kanpur-based assistant teacher and mehindi expert Anil Mathur on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

While giving ladoos to the host, he said: "These special sweets, I have brought for you from the famous shop 'Thaggu Ke Laddoo' and in fact Abhishek Bachchan had these ladoos while he was shooting for 'Bunty Aur Babli' in Kanpur."

'KBC 14' contestant also showed his mehendi designs to Big B who asked him to continue his passion, saying that mehendi designing is never an easy task.

Later, Anil expressed his gratitude towards Bachchan, saying: "I felt honoured to be in the presence of the one and only, megastar, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Playing 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' had always been a desire for me and I still imagine it to only be yesterday when I was beckoned to the hot seat by him after winning the Fastest Finger First round. It's an experience I will never be able to forget."

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television

