Big B reminisces about his father and ancestral home

Mumbai, Oct 11 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, reminisced about his ancestral house and his father, legendary poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, while answering a question asked by veteran actress and wife Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya asked Big during the birthday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' that if he had a time machine, which year would he wish to go back to and why.

Big B recollected his memories from the past with his father and his old house was shown with lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem 'Madhushala' played in the background.

In the latest promo of 'KBC 14', Big B was seen getting emotional while meeting his son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya on the sets of the show. While both have shared different memories with him, they were also seen asking interesting questions from him. A special orchestra playing the tunes from his 1978 film 'Don' surprised Big B and he said: "I have no words, but I will never forget this day."

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

