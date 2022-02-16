'Big loss to the film industry': Madhur Bhandarkar mourns demise of Bappi Lahiri

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief on the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri who left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night.

Mourning the hitmaker's demise, Bhandarkar said, "Today it was very sad when we got the news that Bappi Da is no more with us. We grew up listening to his songs- Disco Dancer, Sharabi, Satyamev Jayate and all the films he did. He used to sing very well, he used to compose very well."

"His contribution will be immense in Hindi films. He was also called Disco King," he continued, adding, "And I think all his fans, and all the people who listen to his songs, be it marriage or any function.. We all will miss him. And it is a big loss to the film industry."

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi said that the singer-composer died on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of the evergreen singer will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed.

( With inputs from ANI )

