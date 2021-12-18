Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukle attempts suicide inside BB house?

Bigg Boss 15 Wild card contestants Rakhi Sawant, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukale came to Bigg Boss's house and this show has become more interesting than before. The contestants were included to make the show even more entertaining. However, no one thought that Abhijit Bichukle, who came to the house of Bigg Boss through wild card, would harass the house mates. Abhijit Bichukle is seen doing something every day in the house of Bigg Boss, which spoils the atmosphere in the house.

Meanwhile, Abhijit Bichukle corssed his limit in yesterday's episode. All the house mates of Bigg Boss have rallied against Abhijit Bichukale for asking Devolina for a kiss. The members of the house have started to boycott Abhijit Bichukle. As he got boycotted by the house mates, Bichukle expressed his desire to commit suicide.

Abhijit Bichukle approached Nishant and asked, "Is there any color in the washroom? I want to eat it." Because of what has been happening in the house for the last two days, I am annoyed. Nishant Bhatt was shocked to hear Abhijit Bichukale saying this. He told this to Shamita and Rashmi. After understanding the thoughts in Bichukale's mind, Pratik went to him. He also tried to convince Abhijit Bichukle.

During the Ticket to Finale task, Abhijit Bichukle asked for a kiss from Devoleena in exchange for her help. After that, Devoleena told this story in front of everyone. After that, most of the people in the house of Bigg Boss gathered against Bichukle. Meanwhile, a weekend promo has surfaced in which Salman Khan is likely to take Bichukle's class.