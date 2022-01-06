Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan feels bad for Tejasswi, says want to hug her tight

The love birds of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi and Karan are going through so much, in the past few days, the couple has been seen fighting with each other. On the same note, a former winner of Bigg Boss season 7 Gauahar Khan, has shared her feelings and said she feels bad for Tejasswi. The actress took her Twitter and wrote, "Shakal dekh apni , teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more…..love = respect . Respect = Love. I felt very bad for Teja! Wanted to hug her. To all the girls who are reading this, respect is super important, both ways. Please treat yourself with love and respect first!"

Shakal dekh apni , teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more….. love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for teja ! 🤗🤗 wanted to hug her . To all the girls who are reading this , respect is super important, both ways . Please treat yourself with love n respect first !❤️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 6, 2022

As soon as the actress tweeted many fans agreed to Gauahar while many slammed her for showing double standards. For the unversed, The Bigg Boss assigned the task to housemates in which Pratik and Shamita were competing against each other, and Karan was supervising the task. After the task, he declared Shamita as a winner which didn't go well with Tejasswi and she shouted at Karan, to which Karan replies “Apne gireban me jhanko" after which he tried to walk out but Tejasswi didn't let that happen she said “Have the fu***** ba**s to stand and finish a conversation.” And Karan losses his temper and replies, “Chal ae apni shakal dekh". In other part of the promo shows Tejasswi crying in front of Nishant and Pratik and says "Who talks to their girlfriend like that? I'm fu***** done."

