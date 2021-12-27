Bigg Boss 15 updates: Rashami pointed out Tejasswi's loyalty towards Karan

Is Karan and Tejasswi's relationship again going to take a new twist? The Bigg Boss couple who recently expressed their love for each other after a big fight, and come close with each other again going to be foes because of other contestants Rashami.



The recent promo of 27th December posted by colors TV shows how Rashami and Tejasswi fight and Karan tries to save Rashami.

In the promo, it is seen that Rashami points on Tejasswi's loyalty towards Karan, during the task she says 'Tu apne he partner ke liye loyal nahi reh sakti toh there is no point', to which Tejasswi replies 'Mere or Karan ke beech comment karna band karein'.

In another video posted by Colors TV, Tejasswi and Karan is been seen fighting, Tejasswi gets angry with Karan for saving Rashami, she says ' Tu Rashami ko bacahane ke liye khelne wala hai toh I am not okay with it' she further says, 'Clearly you have started saving her, please continue.'

In the next promo, it can be seen that Rakhi again flipped as a sanchalak and starts taking Umar's side instead of Devoleena and Pratik. Rakhi will also be seen fighting with her friend Devoleena for the task. The episode is going to be very interesting to watch.