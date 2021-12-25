Bigg Boss 15 updates: Salman Khan lashes out on Shamita Shetty for pushing Rakhi Sawant

And finally the Weekend ka Vaar is here, host Salman will take everyone's class in today's episode of Bigg Boss 15. It is pretty clear from the promo that episode is going to be full firey, as Salman seems in a bad mood.



Salman is been seen lashing out on Karan Kundra for the ticket to finale task, where he was not supporting his girlfriend Tejasswi, in the promo Salman is heard saying “Karan ka problem kya tha, Rakhi Sawant aur Devoleena Bhattacharjee fair nahi khel rahe ya ye ki dono Tejasswi ko support kar rahi thi? Before Karan could say any thing Rakhi interrupts and says “You had a problem with Tejasswi reaching the finale ahead of you.” To which Karan says “I do not think mujhe koi problem hoti. Ye Tejasswi ne bola tha ki mai fair tareeke se jeetna chahti hoon." After which Salman asked him “Have you always played all the tasks with complete fairness?"



Later Salman asked everyone who is the most unfair contestant in the house, to which Shamita says, Rakhi's name “Because she is a sanchalak. Ye sirf apne dost ko favour kar rahi hai , I don’t feel like playing,” she said. To which Salman angrly asked Shamita “Shamita! Jis tareeke se aapne Rakhi ko push kiya, wo galat tha. Aap humesha kehte ho Umar Riaz aggressive hota hai. Aapne aakhir wahi kiya, jiske aap khilaf the".

To lite up the moment RRR team Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli, will be Salman as the stage. The promo also shows Jersey stars cast visiting the sets for their promotions. The stars will also seen celebrating Salman's birthday which is on Monday 27th December.