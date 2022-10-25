'Bigg Boss 16' evicted contestant Manya calls Soundarya weak, Shiv a strong player

New Delhi, Oct 25 Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh said that she is not satisfied with the decision of her eviction and she feels that her game was better than many inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

She told : "I am not satisfied with my eviction and I genuinely feel that I was much much better as compared to other contestants because the game is not about who you're fighting. The game is all about being observant enough and you know all the games inside the house and then you play."

Manya is the second contestant evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16' house after Sreejita De. She was among the least performing contestants initially but was trying to make her position strong. There were three nominations including Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Manya but finally, she got the least number of votes.

Manya has recently faced a backlash on social media for her fight with housemate Priyanka Choudhary and in fact, she asked Abdu Rozik to throw shoes at the TV actress.

When asked about her take on the entire fight, she denied that she asked Abdu to throw shoes and added: "I didn't ask Abdu to throw shoes. The issue with Priyanka is that she unnecessarily pokes her nose into others' affairs. I think she came inside the house after watching 'Bigg Boss' and she just knows to speak everywhere whether needed or not."

"She keeps saying, 'I am from an army background and my parents keep saying that speak whenever you feel you are right.' But she actually doesn't know what is right or wrong."

Manya continued: "During the task, I was hurt by Gautam Vig. And I tried to clarify to her what he did and that she should not interfere. But this is her habit to say something in everyone's matter and that is what she did."

"I am not here to play the victim card and if someone is talking bad about my parents or profession, I will raise my voice. Yes sometimes I used abusive words but I never intended to and I accepted my mistake," she added.

Ask her the weakest contestant inside the house and she said: "I find Soundarya Sharma as the weakest contestant as she can't play her game on her own and she is not playing with individual reality but rather bringing the love angle to spice up her game but otherwise she would be here at my place."

Manya made it clear that she has a soft spot for Shiv Thakare and she considers him strong enough to win the trophy.

"I still remember when he became the captain I was most happy and jumped over him because I have a soft corner for him. It was conveyed that my feelings are for Gautam but that is not true in fact it was for Shiv. He is a very nice person and always stands with others. He stood with me a number of times and he deserves the trophy."

She concluded that if given a chance she will enter as a wild card contestant: "I would love to enter as a wild card contestant because I am going to miss people and especially my love equation has just started only and before it could move further, I got evicted. So, definitely, I would love to go back inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house."

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

