Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta breaks down after fight with Shalin Bhanot, find out why

Looks like Bigg Boss 16 is becoming more and more intriguing every day. The reality show, BB 16, has been able to hold the audience's interest with fresh twists and turns.

Rivals Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have formed a close friendship since they first appeared on the reality series. Seems like the tables have turned. Tina Datta and her close friend fought in the most recent Bigg Boss 16 episode.

The audience will get to witness how Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's friendship has changed in the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 episode. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's friendship began to deteriorate in the previous episode. After a heated argument between Shalin and Gautam, the latter orders Tina to avoid Gautam.

Tina is visibly emotional and sobs in the promo. She cries while hugging Soundarya Sharma as she looks to her for comfort. Tina was crying when Shalin passed by and made fun of her in front of Shiv, who was sitting there. He tells, "Ye achha hai, ladke ho toh ok, yahan aap rona chalu kar do."

Tina would affectionately refer to Shalin as "Sha," but he had repeatedly told her not to. This occurred after their argument, and Tina explained that Shalin didn't get how hurt she was. Shalin said, "If we have no trust, let's play the game. The only place I am little weak is my heart." Tina then proceeded with, "I was the one who got hurt. I am upset." She told him, "Try to understand from my point of view." Post argument Tina broke down.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to see if their bond falls apart or if they get back together.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor