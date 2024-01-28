‘Bigg Boss 17’: Arun Srikanth Mashettey first to be out from finale race

Mumbai, Jan 28 Youtuber and gamer Arun Mahshetty from Hyderabad is the first contestant to be out of the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finale race on Sunday.

Arun is now out of the race for the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy. However, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui are the remaining contestants vying for the title.

An activity took place inside the house, where stars Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, who came to the show to promote their upcoming film ‘Shaitaan’, said that wheoever’s water changes its colour to dark shade is out of the race.

Ajay said Arun is the finalist, who is out of the race. He hugged everyone before exiting the house. He was brought on the stage by the 'Shaitaan' stars. Salman said: "wll played".

After his eviction, Arun said: "I am happy that I met my brother Tehelka here. Whenever I will have my food, it will be because of 'Bigg Boss'."

Arun gained recognition through his Youtube Channel Achanak Bhayanak, which currently has 656K subscribers and 836 videos on the video streaming website.

He is married to Malak, who is from Paris, France. The two got married in 2021 and have a baby girl named Jury.

After his entry in the Colors show, Arun in his 105 days journey in the show gained massive popularity due to his one liners, his friendship with fellow contestant Tehelka and the word “baigan”, which he used a lot in the show. He currently enjoys a following of 1.1 million on Instagram.

Before his exit, Arun's mother Godavari Mashettey in a video message said that she feels proud of his journey and since he loves idli sambhar, he can now come home and enjoy it with his family.

When Salman had asked Arun what his mother gave when she entered to bless him, he replied "Touching my amma's feet is equal to touching heaven," before his exit.

Over 1 crore viewers had logged into Jio Cinema to see the grand finale on Sunday.

