‘Bigg Boss 17’: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra calls Ankita, Isha ‘uncivillised’

Mumbai, Jan 20 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra has slammed Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya over there behaviour and tagged them “uncivillised.”

A video shared by Mannara's PR team on Instagram, shows a footage from the dat day after the "torture" task. In the clip, Ankita, Ayesha, Isha and Vicky are seen fighting with Mannara, who was attacked physically and verbally in the show.

Ankita, Isha, and Ayesha were labelled "uncivilised" by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra in response to the incident footage that became popular on social media.

She commented on the video: "Oh My God! They are behaving uncivilised."

Mannara has become the first female finalist. She is joined by Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahshetty and Abhishek Kumar.

In the latest episode of the show, the housemates were seen roasting each other in front of a live audience, who had to pick out one name from the nominated contestants to be evicted from the show.

Mannara is the cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra. She has featured in several films in the Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

