Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Update: Chum Darang Eliminated from Finale Race at 5th Position

Actress Chum Darang one of the top 5 finalist of Bigg Boss 18 got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 finale race leaving Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal. The show begun with lighthearted conversation between Salman Khan and Top 6 finalist.

The finale will be a night full of drama, dance, and excitement, as the finalists will be battling for the grand prize and the trophy. The winner of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to receive a prize of around ₹40 to 50 lakhs along with the prestigious trophy.