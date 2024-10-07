Bigg Boss 18 Latest Promo: Gadhraj the Donkey Joins the Fun and Drama Inside the House from Day 1 (Watch Video)

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is back with its's season 18. Many Know celebrities from Bollywood and television industry have entered the controversial show. Among them, Gadhraj—the donkey—has particularly impressed both Salman Khan and the viewers. Channels recent promo featuring Gandharaj has gone viral on social media.

Fans seems to be quite excited to see the first episode of the show featuring Gadhraj. Official handle shared this new promo and captioned it as , 'Ghar ke iss unique sadasya ne laaya twist, kya gharwaalein naye behaviour ka shift laa paaenge? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

The grand premiere on October 6 featured eighteen contestants, including well-known figures like Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shirodkar, whose dramatic entrances have engaged viewers right from the start.