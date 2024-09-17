Bigg Boss 18: New Promo Teases Time Travel Twist, Fans Excited for 'Time Ka Tandav' (Watch Video)

One of the most controversial but equally loved shows on the small screen is 'Bigg Boss'. Ever since the end of 'Bigg Boss 17', the audience was waiting for the next season. Now the wait of the audience is over. Because, Salman Khan is bringing a new season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Makers have released new promo of 'Bigg Boss 18'. The promo of 'Bigg Boss' in Salman's voice has been shared on the official social media account of Colors. "Bigg Boss will see Gharwalon Ka Future...Ab Hoga Time Ka Tandav" is said in this promo.

From this promo, the theme of this year's 'Bigg Boss' season is going to be based on time travel. The promo was shared with the caption, "Hogi entertainment ki poori wish...jab time ka travel leker ayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist". Due to this promo, fans are more excited about the new season of Bigg Boss.