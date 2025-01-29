Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Shares Cozy Photos with Chum Darang, Fans React

Karan Veer, the winner of Bigg Boss 18, and popular contestant Chum Darang won fans' hearts with their love story on the show. Since leaving the house, their bond has developed into beautiful relationship. Actor recently shared romantic photos and captions on Twitter. However, some netizens have made controversial remarks about these images.

Karan Veer, who has been divorced twice, faced criticism during the show and continues to be trolled for dating the girl younger than his age. He recently shared a cozy picture of them together, captioning it, "Maine jo kuch bhi socha hua hai woh meh waqt aanay pe kar jauga Tum mujhe zeher lagti ho aur meh kissi din tumhe pe k maar jauga ."

Despite the negativity, Karan veer and Chum's happiness is clear. Supportive comments from netizens include, "They are really in love," "You both look so beautiful," and light-hearted remarks like, "Karan is in such a hurry; it hasn't even been 15 days since Bigg Boss ended, and he's already acting like a lovestruck fool."

The Bigg Boss finale took place on January 19, where Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the winner, with Vivian Dsena as the runner-up. Karan Veer won the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.