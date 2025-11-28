Bigg Boss 19: Did Malti Chahar Kicked Farhana Bhatt During Heated Argument? (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 is getting tougher and tougher as it is heading to finale and contestants are seen fighting. Meanwhile, some old rivalries have intensified between the contestants. A new promo for this popular Colors TV reality show has been released, depicting a fight between two popular contestants.

Malti Chahar, the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, is often in the news for her game plan on the show. The latest promo shows her kicking Farhana Bhatt. This promo is rapidly going viral on social media, and people are questioning Farhana and Malti's behavior. Many have expressed surprise at the altercation. In the promo, a minor disagreement between Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar escalates into a major fight. It begins when Farhana confronts Malti for leaving used tissues on the table, but the situation intensifies when Farhana puts her feet on the table as Malti attempts to clean it. Malti, losing her temper, kicks Farhana's foot and pushes the table away.

A verbal war ensued between the two. Farhana said, "If you're going to kick me like that, I'll throw you out of the house." Malti responded, "Even people who live on the streets are good. I don't know what you're doing here. I was cleaning the table, and you placed your feet on it." Farhana questioned, "You're worse than those people."

Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal had heated argument after ticket to finale task, where a Ashnoor allegedly hit Tanya. Video of actress hitting Tanya went viral on social media and netizen demanded immediate eviction of the house. Initially, a task was conducted to enter the race. Four contestants participated in the Ticket to Finale race: Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Praneet More, and Ashnoor Kaur.

The Ticket to Finale task ended in controversy when Ashnoor Kaur, after losing, struck Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Despite Ashnoor's claim that it was accidental, the incident sparked a heated argument between her and Tanya, who accused Ashnoor of revealing her "true colors" and failing to recognize her mistake. The incident has led to widespread social media backlash and calls for Ashnoor's eviction. Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestant Abhishek Bajaj came in support for Ashnoor.

In an interview with FPJ, "these people have played a victim card with me as well during tasks and now they are doing the same thing with Ashnoor. But she has always been a sport she was tackled, pushed and grabbed by Tanya, Kuncika ji and Neelam and also been body-shamed by them, and still they couldn’t beat her. Jahan barabari nahi hoti hai, wahan badnami karne ki koshish karte hain."