Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Amaal Mallik Evicted, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna & Farhana Bhatt To Fight For Trophy

Bigg Boss Season 19 finale has begun with the grand performance of top 5 finalists. Salman Khan's hosted controversial show will get its season 19 winner. After Salman Khan praised Top 5 contestants Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna for their game and congratulated for making place in finale. Salman asked ex- contestants who they feel that amongst top 5 who are the one who are less deserving. Most of people said Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna. After having chit chat session with ex-contestants, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh came and entertained audience and danced with Neelam Giri. For eviction Family members of Top 5 contestants came in house and completed puzzle and Amaal's remained incomplete and he was the one who got evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss Season 19 finale has begun with the grand performance of top 5 finalists. Salman Khan's hosted controversial show will get its season 19 winner. After Salman Khan praised Top 5 contestants Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna for their game and congratulated them for making a place in the finale. Salman asked ex-contestants who they feel is the one among the top 5 who are less deserving. Most people said Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna.

After having a chit chat session with ex-contestants, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh came and entertained the audience and danced with Neelam Giri. For eviction, family members of Top 5 contestants came in the house and completed a puzzle, and Amaal's remained incomplete, and he was the one who got evicted from the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Salman Khan Schools Baseer Ali For Criticizing Show and Unfollowing Nehal Chudasama, Says...

The finale will feature appearances from film and TV celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promoting "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri," Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra promoting "Splitsvilla X6," and a special appearance by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh.Stay tuned to India Today for live written updates of the grand finale.