Hum Bohot Danger Log Hai: Amaal Mallik Backbite About Tanya Mittal With Shehbaz Badesha, Netizens Questions Singer Behaviour (Watch Video)

Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal have a great bond since day one. Their friendship was the highlight of season, however their is seen crack in friendship after Amaal Mallik's recent remarks against her. A video of Amaal Mallik back bitiching with Shehbaz has gone viral on social media and for which he is facing criticism from viewers. In last Weekend Ka Vaar, her closest friend in the house, Amaal Malik, called her sister. Tanya was offended by this, but she calmed her nerves and accepted the singer as her brother. Recently, a video of Amaal is going viral online, leaving fans in complete shock.

In the viral clip, the singer is saying such derogatory things about Tanya. Amaal is seen bickering with his friend Shahbaz about Tanya Mittal. He says, "Yeh banavati hein, yahin par iska katenge ruk, kutta bana denge, Hum Bohot Danger log hein bahi, ghar ke bahar bhi pakad lenge." (She is an artificial person! We'll cut her right here, we'll turn her into a dog. We're very dangerous people, brother. We'll catch you outside the house too.)

Shehbaz told few things about Tanya Mittal and due to which Amaal is angry with Tanya Mittal. Shehbaz said further, "Ise zyda paison ka ghamand hai, choodo hume kya hai". In response to which Amaal said, "Hata Diya Dil Se". Amaal Malik's remarks about Tanya Mittal sparked outrage among fans, with many expressing their anger online. Criticism included accusations of nepotism and biased editing to protect Malik's image. Some users condemned his language and questioned his character, while others criticized Mittal for associating with him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Rohan Mehra slams Bigg Boss for a misleading promo on Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Meanwhile, this week’s names for eviction include Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. Pranit More was recently evicted from the show due to health reasons in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar.