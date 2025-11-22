Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Slams Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz for Calling Show ‘Biased’ (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 is one of the much talked show on colors and is in its final stage. After family week every one is waiting for the weekend Ka vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. During this weekend Ka vaar Salman Khan harshly reprimanded the two main contestants in the house, composer Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz. Not only that, Amaal spoke in between while Salman was speaking. Due to this, Salman's anger flared up. What exactly happened?

A few days ago, Amaal and Shehbaz had directly accused the makers of 'Bigg Boss' of being biased. Shehbaz had even said in anger, "Give the trophy to Gaurav Khanna." Salman Khan expressed his strong displeasure over all this. In the promo, Salman Khan said to Amaal Malik, "Amaal, your behavior was very bad. Instead of directly confronting the strong people in the house, you call them names behind their backs. You have never confronted Gaurav, Praneet or Farhana face to face." Amal refused to do this and interrupted Salman. Salman got angry with him. 'If you want to listen, listen, otherwise I will keep quiet', Salman told Amal in harsh words.

After that, Salman Khan took Sh3hbaz's school. He clearly called Shehbaz 'Amaal's follower'. Salman said, "Shehbaz, you still don't realize how possessive you have become about Amaal. Ever since you came into the house, you have only become a 'chamcha'."

Salman threatened to throw him out of the house

Finally, giving a big warning, Salman Khan said, "The mess you two made about 'Bigg Boss is unfair'... If I was here as the host last week, I would have opened the main door and thrown you out without giving you any choice." Both Amal and Shahbaz's faces fell due to this rash statement of Salman.