Bigg Boss 19 Update: Malti Chahar Clears Air About Pranit More, Tells Amaal Mallik ‘He is Not My Type’

Bigg Boss season 19 is nearing its end as the finale is scheduled for coming Sunday, December 7. After Shehbaz Badesha's eviction now we have our top six contestants, who will be fighting for the trophy. This is the first time in house that we have not seen any of the contestants romantically involved in each other. However, for sometime it felt that their might be something between Pranit More and Malti, but during media interaction round she refused this rumours.

Episode begins with Tanya refusing to do work under Gaurav Khanna's captaincy, later Malti also joined her. On other hand Gaurav chose to stay silent as its a final week. After this kitchen drama, contestants had a Q and A session with media. All of them faced tough question from media channels. While Tanya Mittal was primarily questioned about the claims surrounding her lavish lifestyle and her image as a spiritual and motivational speaker, the media didn’t spare the other contestants either.

When asked about her relationship with Pranit More, Malti clarified that there were no romantic feelings between them, stating, "Aisi koi liking nahi hai. Bus dost hai accha." She appreciates Pranit's empathy but also noted his lack of support for her. Later, during a break, Malti told Amaal Mallik that she would not go on a date with Pranit, explaining that he isn't her type and doesn't understand her.